“Chelsea could get him” – Player tipped to leave and join Blues, would excite Chelsea fans

A player has been tipped to leave his club and even join Chelsea in a shout that would likely excite the majority of the Chelsea fan base right now.

Robert Sanchez actually had a very good game against Everton and to be honest, if it wasn’t for his string of big saves, The Blues could have easily lost that game that they ended up drawing 0-0.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but Everton had a plan and it all paid off. Chelsea could not break them down and in the end had to settle for just a point.

But going back to Sanchez, he has come under a lot of fire this season and many believe that he is never going to be good enough to be the Chelsea number one stopper. There are a lot of Chelsea fans who share this sentiment as well. I think most would still want to replace him.

And one potential replacement that I know would get some Chelsea fans excited just from speaking to many of them on a regular basis, is Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez.

Could Martinez leave?

Ex-Villa striker Darren Bent believes that Martinez could end up swapping the West Midlands for west London, telling talkSPORT of a potential deal for 2025: “I wonder if Aston Villa don’t get back in the Champions League. I know he signed a new contract, but could he go? The fact is he could play for almost any team he wanted to. Chelsea could get him.”

I know Chelsea have actually had some links with Martinez before recently, so it’s not a completely alien shout at all.

Martinez is a world class goalkeeper, but I do wonder whether Chelsea would see him as good enough with the ball at his feet to play in an Enzo Maresca system.