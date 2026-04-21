Chelsea News

Chelsea’s plan for Liam Delap is obvious as Blues plot to make their Â£30m back
Chelsea should try and find Liam Delap a Premier League loan – but that may be easier said than done at this...
Chelsea wait to hear whether Â£22m winger transfer will go through – decision this month
Tyrique George could make his loan move to Everton permanent this summer, with the Toffees weighing up whether to activate the clause....
Sunderland vs Chelsea – Team News: McFarlane sticks with back five, Reece James misses out
Chelsea face Brighton at the Amex in the Premier League in just over an hour, and the team news for the game...
Chelsea vs Tottenham – Team News: Four changes for Chelsea including academy starlet return
Chelsea face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in just over an hour, and the team news for the game...
Why people at Chelsea were “surprised” by Colwill’s rehab, and why defender moved house after injury
Levi Colwill had a great return to action following injury, and reports on his rehab show just how that was possible. If...
Latest: ESPN Brazil sets injury return date for Estevao at last
Estevao will return from injury in August, according to the latest reports from Brazil on the winger’s situation. If you enjoy Chelsea...
Chelsea decision over elite free agent defender says a lot about Blues’ summer plans
Chelsea have been named among the teams interested in Ibrahima Konate – but a source today has denied that’s the case. If...
Atletico Madrid worry about one part of Marc Cucurella deal – but there’s a very good explanation
Marc Cucurella is a target for Atletico Madrid this summer, although they worry about one area of his game. If you enjoy...